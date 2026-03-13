Brussels to host first expo dedicated to women entrepreneurs

Laila Charradi on the microphone of Bxfmradio talking about the project. Credit : Facebook

The first expo dedicated to women creators and entrepreneurs will take place this Sunday in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean, bringing together dozens of women-led projects from across the Brussels region.

Organised by the Successwoman Academy, the event will feature 51 exhibitors and aims to highlight female entrepreneurship in the capital.

The expo will run from 12:00 to 22:00 at the Sippelberg hall.

Visitors will be able to discover initiatives from a wide range of sectors, including crafts, fashion, photography, nutrition, wellbeing and coaching.

"Too many women still start businesses in the shadows, sometimes in isolation," said Laila Charradi, the woman behind the project.

"Through this expo, we are creating a place where entrepreneurs can meet, connect and engage with the public."

She added that the goal is not only to create an exhibition space but also a networking hub where women entrepreneurs can build relationships and create new opportunities.

