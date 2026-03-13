Three arrested after teen slammed to the ground and left unconscious next to station

Credit : Belga

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a violent attack at Vilvoorde station in which an 18-year-old man was seriously injured, local police said.

The suspects are two 19-year-olds and one 17-year-old minor from Vilvoorde, Grimbergen and Evere.

The incident took place on Friday, 6 March, at around 18:25, when an argument broke out between the group and the victim.

According to police, CCTV footage shows the young man being thrown to the ground and repeatedly assaulted. He then lost consciousness and lay motionless while the suspects fled the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The local detective unit of the Vilvoorde-Machelen police zone launched an investigation into the attack.

"Thanks to investigative work, one of the suspects was quickly identified," police spokesperson Catherine Bodet said. "He was taken into custody a few days after the incident."

A wanted notice was then issued on Tuesday for the two remaining suspects. Police said they were arrested the following day.

Two of the suspects were remanded in custody by the investigating judge, while the minor was due to appear before both the investigating judge and the juvenile court judge on Thursday.