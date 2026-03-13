Warning issued over a product sold in Belgian organic shops after glass risk discovered

Credit : Belga

Biofresh Belgium has recalled a batch of Porsain yellow curry with aubergines and coconut milk due to a possible glass contamination risk, the company announced on Friday in agreement with the Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FASFC).

The recall concerns the product batch R283, which was sold between 8 December 2025 and 6 March 2026.

Although the product's best-before date is 10 October 2028, authorities warn that the presence of glass fragments cannot be ruled out.

Biofresh Belgium is urging customers not to consume the product and to return it to the store where it was purchased. The cost of the product will be reimbursed.

The affected item was sold in several organic retail chains, including Färm, Sequoia and Biostory.

Biofresh Belgium supplies products to a number of organic food stores across the country, among its other activities.