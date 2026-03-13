Young man held for five-figure ransom in fake Snapchat date kidnapping

Credit: Belga

Five suspects have been arrested after a 21-year-old man was kidnapped in the Flemish city of Opwijk last month and released only after a ransom was paid, the Brussels public prosecutor's office confirmed.

According to reports by French-speaking La Dernière Heure, the victim travelled to Opwijk station in early February, believing he was meeting a young woman who had contacted him on Snapchat.

Instead, he was tackled and abducted by several individuals.

Held captive for a weekend

The victim was reportedly taken to a garage in the Andromeda district of Woluwé-Saint-Lambercht, where he was held captive and abused for an entire weekend.

His kidnappers allegedly demanded €50,000 in ransom from his parents.

The family eventually managed to secure his release after paying €5,000, according to the newspaper.

Road cameras lead to suspects

After his release, the victim and his family filed a complaint with police.

Investigators quickly identified a first suspect through ANPR camera footage, which captured a vehicle used during the kidnapping. The car reportedly belonged to the suspect's father.

Further investigation led police to four additional suspects, who were subsequently arrested.

"We can confirm that a judicial investigation is underway into acts of hostage-taking and arbitrary deprivation of liberty dating back to February 2026," the Brussels public prosecutor's office said.

The investigation, led by a Brussels investigating judge and the Montgomery police zone, included house searches on Monday, which resulted in the arrests.

All five suspects have been placed under arrest warrant, prosecutors confirmed.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and declined to provide further details at this stage.

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