NATO pulls back from Iraq, security sources say

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte pictured at the World Economic Forum. Credit: NATO

NATO has "temporarily" pulled back the majority of its mission in Iraq, according to two security sources, citing mounting concerns linked to the conflict in the region.

The initial mission, which focuses on advising and assisting Iraqi forces in their fight against the jihadist menace, has now scaled back its presence.

"It is a temporary withdrawal. They are worried because of the situation," one source said to Belga News Agency on condition of anonymity.

A second official confirmed that nearly all NATO personnel had been pulled out, leaving only a limited contingent on the ground.

The NATO mission, which includes several hundred staff, is based in central Baghdad, close to the US embassy, an area that has repeatedly been attacked by pro-Iran factions in recent years.