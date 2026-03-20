'Cowards, and we will remember,' says Trump after alliance reluctance to secure Hormuz

US President Donald Trump. Credit: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Belga

Donald Trump has accused NATO countries of being "cowards” after they declined to assist Washington in efforts to secure the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on his platform Truth Social, Trump criticised the alliance's reluctance to intervene, warning that the US would "remember" their stance.

"Without the United States, NATO is a paper tiger," he wrote. "They didn't want to join the fight to stop a nuclear-armed Iran. Now that the military battle is won, with very little danger for them, they complain about high oil prices but don’t want to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz."

He concluded with a blunt message: "Cowards, and we will remember!"

The remarks risk further straining relations between Washington and its European allies, at a time of heightened geopolitical tension in the Middle East and growing concerns over global energy security.

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