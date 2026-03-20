Germany evacuates diplomatic staff from Niger

The Government of Germany has temporarily evacuated all diplomatic staff from its embassy in Niger due to security concerns, according to an update on the Foreign Ministry’s website on Friday.

Embassy staff in Niamey have been relocated outside Niger and cannot provide consular assistance, the ministry stated, advising citizens to contact the German Embassy in Burkina Faso for assistance.

In late January, the US State Department also ordered the immediate departure of non-essential personnel and their families from Niger, following a brief attack at Niamey’s airport that was claimed by the Islamic State terror group.

The German Foreign Ministry warned of a high risk of kidnappings, violent crimes, and terrorist attacks across many regions of Niger, urging German nationals to leave the country.

Western nationals are said to be prime targets for kidnappings by terrorist groups and criminal gangs, who reportedly monitor them closely.

Niger has been plagued by jihadist violence for over a decade, and ranked as the third-most affected country by terrorism in 2025, surpassing Mali and Syria.

Earlier this month, a "terrorist" attack targeting a military drone base at an airport in the West African country resulted in multiple deaths and injuries.