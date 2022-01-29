Thousands of flights cancelled as the East of the United States braces for massive storm

Credit: Belga

Thousands of flights within, into and out of the United States that had been scheduled for Saturday and Sunday have been cancelled due to a massive storm due to hit the eastern U.S. this weekend, Belga news agency reported.

The storm, to be accompanied by strong winds and snowfall, is expected to be felt most in New England and the Northeast, including Boston and New York. Snow ploughs and spreaders are at ready in New York, whose mayor, Eric Adams, warned on Twitter that the city should brace for as much as 30 cm of snow. “New York City is ready for this weekend’s storm,” Mayor Adams tweeted. “We expect up to a foot of snow, but Mother Nature has a tendency to do what she wants.”

According to the FlightAware flight-monitoring site, 3,520 flights within, into and out of the United States have already been cancelled for Saturday.

Another 819 fights originally scheduled for Sunday had already been scrapped by 14.00 GMT on Saturday, according to the same source.

On Friday, there were over 1,450 cancellations.

The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) has warned that movement would be all but impossible in parts of the Mid-Atlantic and New England coasts over the weekend, with snowfall in excess of 30 cm to be expected in some areas.

The governors of New York and New Jersey have each declared a state of emergency in his state, while Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has declared a snow emergency in her city.

The storm, which is expected to worsen in intensity between Saturday and Sunday, will cause extremely low temperatures, the NWS warned.