Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Belgium grants asylum to Ethiopian plane stowaways

Wednesday, February 2, 2022
By  Roddy Thomson
Belgium grants asylum to Ethiopian plane stowaways
Two men hid in a cargo of flowers, fleeing oppression. Credit: Belga

Belgium has granted asylum to two stowaway airline employees who hid in a cargo of flowers on a flight out of Ethiopia.

Federal Belgian migration minister Sammy Mahdi’s office confirmed refugee status for the two men  to The Brussels Times after a CNN investigation relayed pictures from the hold during the daring escape.

“I can confirm two persons with Ethiopian nationality arrived in Belgium. They were granted asylum. The CGRA decides on their status and their refugee request,” the official stated in reference to the Office of the Commissioner General for Refugees and Stateless Persons.

The pair were among several staff at Ethiopian Airlines that claim to have fled State oppression targeting a regional Tigray minority under emergency laws that ran from November to late January as conflict raged.

According to the US broadcaster, the pair took off undetected from Addis Ababa on December 4 .

They detailed fears for safety saying family members had been killed or detained.

Latest News

‘Widespread abuse of sick notes’: Covid absences on work floor are peaking
New tariff structure could see people using little electricity pay €100 more
Brussels thieves suspected of selling stolen cars on international market
Police seize drugs, snakes and lizard from Zelzate house
Decision on booster shot for teenagers in Belgium delayed again
Belgium Uncomplicated: ‘Teleworking goes hand-in-hand with wellbeing’
Police shut down party with up to 300 attendees at illegal club in Brussels
Belgium struggling to meet demand for donor sperm
Brexit: Belgium carried out over 6,000 checks on British imports last year
Belgium grants asylum to Ethiopian plane stowaways
Expensive anti-terrorism camera system along highways largely ineffective
Coronavirus infections decrease for first time since Christmas
Belgium has passed Omicron peak, say experts
Youth in Belgium conflicted about climate change when travelling

Copyright © 2021 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.