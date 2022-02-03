Thursday, February 3, 2022

EU logs bid to prevent future football ‘super leagues’

Thursday, February 3, 2022
By  Roddy Thomson
EU logs bid to prevent future football &#8216;super leagues&#8217;
The Super League attempt caused public uproar as major clubs tried to generate more profits. Credit: Belga

Today, the European Commission accepted a proposal from French football fans to force EU governments to legislate so that big football clubs cannot create “superleagues” such as the one that stirred global controversy last year.

The campaigners now need to gather 1 million signatures from at least seven EU countries within 12 months on a European Citizens Initiative (ECI) petition.

Once these are gathered, EU lawyers will be under pressure to draw up new laws to ensure that any promotion and relegation is based on results on the pitch rather US-style boardroom deals that are financially driven.

“As the request for registration of ECI fulfils the formal conditions established in the relevant legislation, the Commission considers that this is legally admissible,” the Commission said.

The breakaway Superleague announced last year triggered a massive fans backlash and media hullaballoo, with most of Europe’s biggest clubs eventually turning away from the plans after coming under intense public criticism.

Latest News

Belgians buy into plant-based meat alternatives
Flemish MPs call for investments into future pandemic prevention
Up to 10 years in prison: Flanders approves stricter punishment for animal abusers
Covid-19 deaths rise rapidly to almost 32 per day
‘Extra efforts needed’: Belgium failing to achieve sustainable development goals
Over 80% of Flanders adults received booster vaccine
SNCB train attendants can now add ‘personal touch’ to announcements
EU logs bid to prevent future football ‘super leagues’
€125 fine for dirty vehicle registration plates
Hidden Belgium: A bookcase toilet in Antwerp
Belgium Uncomplicated: ‘Teleworking goes hand-in-hand with wellbeing’
South Africa ‘cracks code’ of Covid vaccine, working on patent-free version
Belgian Olympic skeleton racer gets room in Olympic village after all
Doctors prescribed fewer antibiotics in first year of pandemic

Copyright © 2021 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.