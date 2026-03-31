Time running out for gold bars found in Dresden to be claimed

© Wikimedia Commons

Time is running out for the owners of 10 gold bars found in October near the German city of Dresden to reclaim them.

A municipal worker discovered the gold bars, worth about €40,000, while working at a rainwater reservoir in Bannewitz, a town south of Dresden.

The discovery came to light on Tuesday, German newspaper Bild reported.

The worker, employed at a sewage treatment company, stumbled upon the gold while mowing grass in the reservoir. The discovery was reported to Bannewitz Mayor Heiko Wersig, who contacted the police to investigate whether the gold was linked to a crime or had simply been lost.

Local police conducted an investigation and found no evidence linking the gold to criminal activity. Additionally, they were unable to identify a rightful owner based on the bars’ serial numbers.

Under local law, individuals have until 17 April to claim the lost items. If no owner comes forward by then, the proceeds from the gold will be donated to local organisations.

Mayor Wersig said the funds would be given to volunteers in community groups, such as sports, music, and senior clubs, as a gesture of support for their dedication and efforts.