Hundreds of chickens spilled on Belgian motorway after lorry overturns

Illustrative image of motorway. Credit: Belga

A lorry carrying chickens overturned in early hours of Friday morning on highway near the Belgian province of Antwerp, spilling dozens of crates and forcing a lane closure for several hours.

According to Flemish daily Het Nieuwsblad, at around 03:40 in Antwerp province, the trailer tipped over, sending hundreds of chickens onto the motorway.

Despite the dramatic scene, the driver reportedly was unharmed. Emergency services quickly arrived at the scene, recovery vehicle was deployed to lift the lorry back onto its wheels.

Right-hand lane towards Herentals-West remained closed for several hours while crews worked to clear the road and recover the animals.

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