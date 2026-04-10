Nearly 2 million fans on queue for Celine Dion's concerts in Paris

Celine Dion at 2008 concert. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Céline Dion's long-awaited return to the stage has ignited a ticketing frenzy, with nearly 2 million fans joining the online queue for her Paris concerts.

The general sale opened at 10:00 on Friday for her shows at the Paris La Défense Arena, but demand quickly overwhelmed the system.

Fans had already faced frustration earlier in the week during pre-sale lotteries, where many failed to secure tickets despite registering.

In response to surge in demand, organisers added six extra dates to the concert series.

Despite being one of Europe's largest venues, Paris La Défense will host a more intimate setup for Celine's performances, limiting capacity to around 30,000 per show.

The concerts mark a major comeback for the 58-year-old singer, whose Courage World Tour was first disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic and later cancelled due to serious health issues.

For fans, the Paris shows represent a long-awaited return years in the making.

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