UK Prime Minister Starmer says NATO is 'in America's interest' and Europe must do more after call with Trump

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer © BENJAMIN CREMEL / POOL / AFP

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has insisted that Nato remains firmly in the United States' interests, pushing back against renewed criticism from Donald Trump.

Speaking from Doha, Starmer said the alliance had kept both Europe and the US safer than they would otherwise have been.

"NATO has kept us secure far more than we would have been without it," Starmer said. "It is in the interest of America and in the interest of Europe."

His remarks come after Trump again questioned the value of the alliance and raised the prospect of Washington withdrawing from NATO.

The two leaders also discussed tensions in the Middle East during a phone call on Thursday, including the need for a workable plan to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz following a fragile ceasefire.

Meanwhile, the UK has been rallying international support to secure the key maritime route, hosting talks with representatives from around 40 countries.

Starmer also urged European allies to increase defence spending, as Britain commits to raising its own military budget to 3% of GDP by 2034.

Trump, however, has continued to criticise Nato allies, suggesting the US could reconsider its military presence in countries that do not align with its strategic priorities.