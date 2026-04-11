Astronauts back on Earth after ten-day mission

Soyuz TMA-15 rocket launcher arriving at the launch pad at Baikonur cosmodrome, in Kazakhstan, 25 May 2009. Credit: Belga / Luc Vandekerckhove

Four astronauts from the Artemis II lunar mission have safely returned to Earth following a ten-day journey.

Their capsule landed in the Pacific Ocean, southwest of San Diego, at 2:07 Belgian time, completing a mission that lasted exactly nine days, one hour, 32 minutes, and 15 seconds, according to NASA. The spacecraft re-entered Earth’s atmosphere at speeds exceeding 38,000 kilometres per hour, generating intense temperatures above 2,700 degrees Celsius. Parachutes slowed the descent of the Orion capsule before splashdown.

As planned, communication between the spacecraft and mission control was interrupted for six minutes prior to landing.

Astronauts Victor Glover, Christina Koch, Reid Wiseman, and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen are reported to be in good health. NASA described the landing as “perfect.” Commander Wiseman remarked, “What a trip,” after the successful return.

The crew will be extracted from the capsule as quickly as possible and transported by helicopter to the USS John P. Murtha, a nearby naval vessel, before being taken to the Johnson Space Center in Houston. They will also undergo medical examinations.

Artemis II marks the first crewed lunar mission since 1972. During the flight, the Orion spacecraft journeyed around the far side of the Moon on a free-return trajectory, using the Moon’s gravity to slingshot back toward Earth.

The astronauts set a record for the greatest distance travelled from Earth by humans, reaching approximately 406,777 kilometres. They observed parts of the Moon that had never been seen with the naked eye.

NASA administrator Jared Isaacman celebrated the mission’s success, posting on X that the United States is “back in business” sending astronauts to the Moon and safely returning them. He called Artemis II a stepping stone toward “exciting future missions—when we return to the lunar surface, build a Moon base, and prepare for what lies ahead.”

Preparations will now begin for Artemis III, with its launch currently planned for 2027, Isaacman stated aboard the USS John P. Murtha, as reported by CNN. During the subsequent Artemis IV mission, scheduled for 2028, NASA aims to return astronauts to the Moon’s surface.

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