Lufthansa pilots hold two-day strike

Credit: Lufthansa Group

Pilots from the German Lufthansa Group will strike on Monday and Tuesday, the Cockpit union announced on Saturday.

The industrial action will begin at 00:01 on Monday and end at 23:59 on Tuesday. Lufthansa Cargo, Lufthansa Cityline, and Eurowings will also join the strike.

The union stated the strike follows months of deadlocked negotiations, with employers showing no willingness to resolve ongoing disputes over collective labour agreements. Union leader Andreas Pinheiro explained that, despite refraining from striking during Easter holidays to avoid disruption, no serious proposals were made by employers during that time.

The announcement comes just hours after a strike by Lufthansa’s cabin crew caused delays for thousands of passengers across Germany on Friday. That strike was organised by the UFO union.

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