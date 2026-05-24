Suspect died after shooting at White House

The White House in Washington DC. Credit: Belga

A man was fatally shot by Secret Service agents near the White House on Saturday night after opening fire at a security checkpoint, according to US media reports.

The suspect also injured a passer-by, who is in critical condition, according to CNN’s sources.

The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Nasire Best. Reports from outlets including CNN and CBS claim he had prior encounters with US security agencies and had been forcibly admitted to a psychiatric facility.

According to a press statement cited by US media, the suspect fired shots at Secret Service agents stationed at the checkpoint near the White House. Officers returned fire, hitting the man. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The incident briefly put the White House into lockdown. President Donald Trump was at the residence during the shooting but was unharmed.

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