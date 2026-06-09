Pregnant women urged to get vaccinated against RSV, flu and whooping cough

Credit: Belga/James Arthur Gekiere

The Flemish Department of Care has launched a new awareness campaign encouraging pregnant women to get vaccinated during pregnancy to protect both themselves and their babies from serious infectious diseases.

Health officials say vaccination during pregnancy can help shield newborns from illnesses such as whooping cough, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

This year's campaign places a particular focus on women with migrant backgrounds.

According to the department, antibodies generated through vaccination can be passed from mother to baby via the placenta, providing protection during the first months of life.

"By getting vaccinated, you are effectively giving your baby a backpack full of protection before birth," said Menekse Göker, one of the campaign's ambassadors.

Midwife Hafsa Aharchi is also taking part in the initiative, helping explain the benefits of vaccination to expectant mothers.

"During pregnancy, we recommend vaccination against whooping cough, flu and RSV," Aharchi said.

"These are respiratory infections that can have serious consequences for newborn babies."

Health authorities recommend administering the whooping cough vaccine between weeks 24 and 32 of pregnancy.

The flu jab is particularly important during the autumn and winter months.

Women due to give birth between October and March, during RSV season, are advised to receive the RSV vaccine between weeks 28 and 36 of pregnancy.

Parents may also choose to have their baby vaccinated against RSV after birth.

Joris Moonens said the campaign is aimed at all pregnant women but includes additional outreach efforts for women with migrant backgrounds.

The department said healthcare professionals will play a central role in providing reliable information and addressing concerns about vaccination during pregnancy.

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