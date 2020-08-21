   
Now you can admire the Van Eyck’s Mystic Lamb in 100 billion pixels
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 21 August, 2020
Latest News:
Now you can admire the Van Eyck’s Mystic...
Brussels colours red on European coronavirus map...
1,200 Belgians return from ‘red travel zones’ every...
One of two victims in Ixelles shooting dies...
Lockdown-exit group to be replaced by council for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 21 August 2020
    Now you can admire the Van Eyck’s Mystic Lamb in 100 billion pixels
    Brussels colours red on European coronavirus map
    1,200 Belgians return from ‘red travel zones’ every day, Crisis Centre says
    One of two victims in Ixelles shooting dies of wounds
    Lockdown-exit group to be replaced by council for ‘living with the new coronavirus’
    Belgians took on more mortgage despite the coronavirus crisis
    Wedding sector ‘furious’ after being ignored by Belgium’s Security Council
    Culture sector disappointed in slight relaxation of restrictions
    Russian vaccine to be tested on over 40,000 people next week
    Covid-19: Number of new cases continues to go down
    Face masks mandatory in Brussels until ‘at least mid-September’
    Government medicines agency denies Covid tests were unreliable
    Covid-19 symptoms appear in a fixed order, study reveals
    Belgium will not ‘harmonise’ face mask rules
    Federal police Director-General temporarily resigns over fatal Charleroi arrest
    Angela Merkel meets with Greta Thunberg and Belgian youth climate activists
    Former Trump advisor arrested for ‘We Build The Wall’ fraud
    Two people injured in shooting in Ixelles
    Humans live ‘on credit’ on the resources of future generations 
    Lego launches bricks for visually impaired children
    View more
    Share article:

    Now you can admire the Van Eyck’s Mystic Lamb in 100 billion pixels

    Friday, 21 August 2020
    A close-up of the Holy Lamb, from the Closer to Van Eyck website (link in text)

    The celebrated masterpiece known as The Adoration of the Mystic Lamb by the 15th century Flemish artist Jan Van Eyck can be seen in the Saint-Bavo cathedral in Ghent, and in the new year in their new visitor centre.

    But for those who just want to admire the altarpiece in microscopic detail from the comfort of their own home, there’s now the website Closer to Van Eyck, which allows anyone to get closer than any museum guard would allow – all the way up to a pixel view of the 100 billion pixel computer rendition.

    The altarpiece consists of 12 painted panels when closed, showing an Annunciation and portraits of patrons, and another 12 on the inside when opened, showing a variety of scenes including God, the Virgin and John the Baptist, angels, Adam and Eve and a wide scene depicting the Holy Lamb (representing the sacrifice of Christ) being worshipped by a host of knights, hermits, pilgrims and judges.

    The panel showing the judges was stolen in 1934 and never recovered. It has been replaced by a version finished in 1951 by the artist Jef Van der Veken.

    The altarpiece has been restored many times over the centuries, and had become almost hidden under successive layers of varnish.

    In 2010, a thorough examination was carried out using the latest methods, with the support of the Getty Foundation. That revealed that a complete restoration would be required, which started in 2012 for an initial period of five years, carried out by the Royal Institute for Cultural Heritage in Brussels.

    The exterior panels were returned to the cathedral in 2016, and work was started on the interior panels in 2017.

    Each one of the panels has now, under the instruction of Professor Ron Spronk of Radboud University in Nijmegen in the Netherlands, been subjected to macrophotography, infrared reflectography and X-radiography, to produce a computer rendition of the entire masterpiece, made up of no fewer than 100 billion pixels – or a resolution about 200,000 times greater than the image you see above.

    The images, Prof. Spronk said, cover everything “from the restoration reports to infrared images. The website is also very special, as people can decide for themselves how deeply they dive into the matter and really play with all the visual material, compare and contrast. The site can be used for scientific research or for education, but visitors can also simply marvel at the beautiful details.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times