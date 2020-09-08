   
Flanders approves first football stadiums' protocols to let public return
Tuesday, 08 September, 2020
    Flanders approves first football stadiums’ protocols to let public return

    Tuesday, 08 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The first protocols to allow the public to return to football stadiums in Flanders have been approved by Flemish Sports Minister Ben Weyts, he announced on Tuesday evening.

    His approvals concern the stadiums of division 1A clubs of Club Bruges, Kortrijk and Sint-Truiden. Following the example of the French-speaking Community, Weyts also confirmed the protocol for the Brussels’ club RSCA Anderlecht.

    The football clubs were asked to submit a specific scenario for the public to return, based on the capacity of their stadium, to ensure that the matches can take place in complete safety, to been greenlit by the local authorities and the competent minister.

    The green light has now been given to Bruges, Kortrijk and Sint-Truiden in Flanders. Earlier on Tuesday, the French-speaking Community had already announced its green light for Anderlecht, Eupen and Charleroi.

    For the home team to be able to receive local supporters again this weekend (but not visitors), the clubs must comply with the safety rules of the protocol that has been drawn up.

    Fans can only follow the match with people from their own social bubble, a distance of one metre must be maintained between the different bubbles, and supporters over 12 years old have to wear a mask.

    “Now that we know more about the virus, we have been able to reduce the distance rule from 1.5 metres to 1 metre in consultation with experts,” said Weyts, who added that these measures also apply outside the stadium.

    Other clubs are expecting to also have their protocols validated in the coming days.

    The Brussels Times