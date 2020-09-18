Dunkin’ donuts to open second Belgian location next month

Belgian fans of Dunkin’ donuts have received some good news on Friday, with the confirmation that the chain will open a second location in the Antwerp region.

From 7 October, the second branch will open in Wijnegem Shopping Center, which will open with the similar free donuts proportion which caused police to be called to the Antwerp opening.

The store will offer a year of free donuts to 2 customers an hour for the entire opening day, in a move which is likely to pull crowds to the opening. A similar promo is also on offer to the first fifty customers who order a box of at least twelve donuts via the website and pick them up on an opening day. They also have to like the Instagram page of the chain and download the app.

Police Called To Antwerp

The opening of Belgium’s first Dunkin’ in Antwerp made headlines across the country after police were called in to break up groups not respecting the coronavirus measures of the time.

Following the announcement that the first hundred customers would receive a free box of doughnuts every week for one year, hundreds of customers had already lined up at 8:30 PM the night before to await the opening, according to reports.

Initially, those interested were encouraged to camp in an orderly fashion on the De Keyserlei under the watch of specifically hired security. However, as the evening went on, police ultimately had to send people home for breaking the ban on gatherings.

A Belgian Dozen

This new opening is the latest step in a plan which aims to open dozens of branches in Belgium in the coming years.

“We know that the demand here is high. At the opening in Breda, there were already a lot of Belgians”, said Roberto Fava, managing manager of Dunkin’ Nederlands and Belgium.

New doughnuts specifically for the Belgian market include a version decorated with the Belgian flag, a praline doughnut and a butter wafer doughnut, with a full “Antwerp range” expected later this year.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times