   
Cheeky garden gnome attracts more than admiring looks
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 08 October, 2020
Latest News:
Cheeky garden gnome attracts more than admiring looks...
6 in 10 new cars in Flanders run...
EU clarifies its position on financial aid to...
23,000 abandoned baby chickens die at Madrid airport...
Children with same-sex parents do better at school,...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 08 October 2020
    Cheeky garden gnome attracts more than admiring looks
    6 in 10 new cars in Flanders run on petrol
    EU clarifies its position on financial aid to the Palestinians
    23,000 abandoned baby chickens die at Madrid airport
    Children with same-sex parents do better at school, study shows
    EU has helped over 20 non-EU countries to fight coronavirus
    Hospitals need to transfer more Covid-19 patient outside Brussels
    European Parliament wants every Member State to be climate neutral by 2050
    New lockdown coming if coronavirus figures don’t fall, Marc Van Ranst warns
    ‘Not main culprits’: brewers demand data to justify Brussels bar closures
    EU concludes third Covid-19 vaccine deal
    Bar or restaurant: Brussels decides on the difference
    Safety concerns over electric scooters, says Test Achats
    Covid-19: Nivelles prison under quarantine after 8 inmates test positive
    City of Brussels gives 2,000 euros to bars forced to close
    Cafés serving food in Brussels told to close too
    Weather report: Belgium faces 75km/h gusts on Thursday
    Tomorrow’s Europe: Episode 3 – Artificial intelligence in healthcare
    Belgians increasingly seek exemption from wearing a mask
    Belgium in Brief: Not Too Little, But Too Late
    View more
    Share article:

    Cheeky garden gnome attracts more than admiring looks

    Thursday, 08 October 2020

    A garden gnome displayed in the front garden of an 85-year-old Turnhout man has attracted the attention of the city’s stewards, and international media. 

    The reason is, Betty the gnome is holding a pose reminiscent, shall we say, similar to Botticelli’s Venus, but with slightly less modesty.

    The gnome was a gift to Louis Poels, 85, from his neighbour, and now shares the front garden with two other gnomes – these ones fully dressed.

    And no-one thought any more of it, until earlier this week Louis had a visit from some city stewards – civilians whose job is to patrol around and notify the police of anything untoward.

    Instead, these stewards took it upon themselves to order Louis either to dress Betty or to move her to the back garden, so as not to jeopardise public morals. Children who happened to be passing, they argued, might receive a shock on seeing Betty.

    Louis, though, was not swayed.

    I don’t understand how the city has time to comment on a gnome,” he told VRT.

    I think there are more important things to take care of. Do they really have nothing else to do? None of the neighbours say they are bothered, not even the people with children.”

    Louis has made his mind up not to follow the orders of the stewards, and wait and see if the law intends to get involved.

    I just want to leave the gnomes there. If there was to be a police complaint, then I will move them.”

    Louis’ main reaction has, though, been one of puzzlement, rather than rebellion.

    I don’t understand why those people in the city are bothered by it. They will be Catholic people for sure? But as long as I don’t get bothered, she will stand there.”

    One man who is rejoicing is Jef Pelckmans, who runs three branches of a garden centre in Turnhout and Rijkevorsel in Antwerp province, as well as Lommel in Limburg.

    I can’t deny that I really like the attention the naked garden gnomes have attracted,” he said. The shops also stock a male gnome named Raf of similarly exhibitionist tendencies.

    They are extremely popular. We even held a promotion for Betty and Rafke this week. There is a smaller version of the naked garden gnomes that caused the fuss. The bigger gnomes were sold out in a few days and are no longer available, according to the supplier.”

    Too bad for him, because the story has travelled the world, with reports in Brazil, Austria and Taiwan, as well as calls from the Netherlands and from the Daily Mail and radio stations in England.

    Like Louis, he fails to see the problem.

    “This is all a bit over the top. If a garden gnome with bare breasts is no longer allowed, then the end is nigh. What about Manneken Pis or the meter-sized naked female statue in front of the Turnhout courthouse?” he wondered, referring to the more than life-size naked naiad lying in the middle of the lake in front of the justice building.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times