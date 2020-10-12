Facebook bans Holocaust denial content...

Facebook now prohibits Holocaust denial content on its platform as the social network says it is concerned about the rise of antisemitism.

When users research the Holocaust on Facebook, they will be redirected to sources containing reliable information, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Monday.

Zuckerberg explained his desire to strike a balance between freedom of expression and the fight against hateful content.

It is not easy to draw a clear line between what is acceptable and what is not, according to Zuckerberg, who nonetheless believes Facebook is now striking the right balance.

Last week, Facebook said it was removing any group or page that openly identifies with QAnon, a movement of far-right conspiracy theorists. This decision also applies to Instagram.

Facebook has also announced restrictions on intentional misinformation about the coronavirus.

The platform was put under pressure to better moderate the content disseminated, in a context where groups such as QAnon have been able to gain ground thanks to social networks.

