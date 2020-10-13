Brussels extends support measures for cultural sector...

The Brussels Government is extending the support measures in force for the badly affected cultural sector. As a result, cultural and creative organisations are entitled to a second premium of €2,000. Cultural workers can count on higher lump sums.

In July, the government adopted support measures to help the culture sector. On the one hand, the cultural and creative organisations benefited from a regional premium of €2,000. On the other hand, cultural workers from the sector could receive support of up to €1,500, depending on the income received.

For the first grant, the board received 290 applications, of which 246 were approved. They each received the premium of €2,000 for a total amount of €492,000. The Brussels Government decided to automatically grant these 246 structures a new premium of €2,000.

Organisations that have not yet received the premium can apply to Brussels Economy and Employment. If approved, they will be entitled to €4,000.

For the second premium to support cultural workers, 1,572 benefits were granted for a total amount of more than one and a half million euros. The Brussels Government is extending this measure and increasing the lump sums to €2,000 for workers who did not earn more than €3,000 net between 1 July and 1 September.

Those who had an income of no more than €4,000 net during that period will receive €1,500 and those who earned no more than €5,000 euros net will receive €1,000.

The application procedure is via Actiris, Brussels’ unemployment agency.

