Van Gogh ‘immersive experience’ exhibition in Antwerp extended by two months

The exhibition ‘Van Gogh, the Immersive Experience’, which opened a month ago in the Waagnatie in Antwerp, will be extended until 10 January.

The exhibition revolves around the life and work of Vincent Van Gogh, but instead of seeing the real paintings, the visitor is immersed in the world of Van Gogh through audio, video projection and virtual reality.

In a space of no less than 1,500 square metres, metre-high 360-degree projections bring more than two hundred works by Vincent Van Gogh to life, including world-famous pieces such as “Starry Night”, “The Bedroom”, the “Sunflowers” series and his self-portraits.

Characters on the canvas touch each other by the arm, a steam train races through the landscape and the water in the painting’s river flows further under your feet. You step, as it were, into his colourful universe.

Related News

In order to guarantee the safety of the visitors, many measures are taken, including dividing the visits into time slots and limiting the capacity.

Adults pay €14.5 on weekdays for a ticket, seniors and students €11.5 and children from 4 to 17 years €9.5. On weekends and public holidays a ticket costs €2 more.

More information can be found on this website.

The Brussels Times