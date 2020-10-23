   
European Parliament rejects ban on calling veggie products ‘burger’
Friday, 23 October, 2020
    European Parliament rejects ban on calling veggie products 'burger'

    Friday, 23 October 2020
    The European Parliament rejected a proposal to ban designations such as ‘burger’, ‘steak’ or ‘sausage’ for vegetarian products on Friday.

    The European Parliament’s Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development had proposed reserving terms such as “burger” for food products containing animal meat. The designations could then no longer be used for alternatives made from vegetables or cereals.

    However, a large majority of the European Parliament opposed the proposal in plenary on Friday.

    Nevertheless, a majority was in favour of extending the ban on presenting products without animal milk as ‘yoghurt’, ‘cheese’ and ‘cream’. Parliament also wants to ban descriptive terms such as ‘yoghurt style’.

    The votes took place as part of a marathon vote on the future of the common agricultural policy. The result of the final vote is expected later on Friday. Afterwards, MEPs will also have to negotiate with the agriculture ministers.

