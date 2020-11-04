Kanye West throws in the towel in presidential election

West was – according to reports – listed on the ballot in Louisiana, Mississippi, Minnesota, Tennessee, Arkansas, Idaho and Kentucky. He was also written in by voters in other states, according to replies to his initial message.
West announced in July that he was running for president, with a tweet in which he said that “we must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future.”
Kanye’s campaign missed a number of important deadlines, failing to qualify for the ballot in states like Virginia and Wisconsin, as various media reported at the time.