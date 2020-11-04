Kanye West throws in the towel in presidential election

Kanye West has abandoned his run for president of the United States, as the country awaits the outcome of the election.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the American rapper instead turned his sights to the next elections, simply posting “KANYE 2024”.

West was – according to reports – listed on the ballot in Louisiana, Mississippi, Minnesota, Tennessee, Arkansas, Idaho and Kentucky. He was also written in by voters in other states, according to replies to his initial message.

West announced in July that he was running for president, with a tweet in which he said that “we must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future.”

Kanye’s campaign missed a number of important deadlines, failing to qualify for the ballot in states like Virginia and Wisconsin, as various media reported at the time.

Related News

West ran for the newly-formed Birthday Party “because when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday,” he said. He also said in an interview with Nick Cannon that the name was linked to being pro-life.

While there are always third-party candidates in the US election, the nomination consistently goes to either a Democratic or Republican candidate.

Jules Johnston & Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times