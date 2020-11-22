   
Antwerp dad and daredevil baby make headline news in US
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 22 November, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Macron wants to end the “uncertainty”...
Belgians travelling to Spain need to show proof...
Coronavirus: Continued turnover losses have businesses worried...
We need to talk about harassment in the...
Antwerp dad and daredevil baby make headline news...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 22 November 2020
    Coronavirus: Macron wants to end the “uncertainty”
    Belgians travelling to Spain need to show proof of a negative coronavirus test
    Coronavirus: Continued turnover losses have businesses worried
    We need to talk about harassment in the European Commission
    Antwerp dad and daredevil baby make headline news in US
    Coronavirus: FDA authorises Regeneron treatment
    Police break up lockdown party, arrest 3 in massive operation in Luxembourg Province
    Elon Musk now world’s third richest man, after Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates
    Covid-19: Patients in hospital will go below 5,000 this week
    Police officer injured following intervention of a man not wearing a mask
    Survey: Seven in ten self-employed are under stress
    Coronavirus: Eleven vaccine trials now in final phase
    Police will enforce corona-rules at Christmas, says minister
    EU auditors publish first ever report on the performance of the EU budget
    Police arrest jogger who stabbed Jack Russell to death
    Ombudsman: Think twice before booking a holiday this spring
    Coronavirus: Prime Minister advises Belgians not to go skiing
    Brexit could lead to revival of paramilitaries in Northern Ireland, commission warns
    Woman falls from 5th floor at illegal lockdown party in Brussels
    Smart cameras could be installed to catch ‘texting’ drivers
    View more
    Share article:

    Antwerp dad and daredevil baby make headline news in US

    Sunday, 22 November 2020
    © onadventurewithdad

    Kenny Deuss is a sound engineer from Antwerp for an events organiser, and the closure of the sector means he can stay home to look after Alix, now 18 months old.

    And that is why new now has 40,000 followers on Instagram, articles in the Daily Mail and a report on Fox News in the US – Alix is the star of her own Instagram adventure, made up of photos of her in all manner of hair-raising, extremely dangerous situations, like sitting on the edge of a cliff, rocketing through space or taking a tour in a washing machine.

    Just to be clear, all the photos are faked,” he explained to Het Laatste Nieuws.

    The idea came to him as his partner would call up every day to ask for a photo of whatever the baby was up to. He decided to put his Photoshop training to good use.

    Then I decided to make something fun out of it,” he said. “I always showed her our daughter in a different dangerous situation.”

    And from the odd practical joke, it grew into a habit.

    I now take a picture every week. In many photos I just hold Alix and then cut myself out. Then I add a particular decor to create a dangerous situation.”
    He then decided to post the photos to Instagram, and since then has seen his follower count jump from 200 to over 47,000, with media enquiries from VTM News, NOS youth news in the Netherlands, and the German TV station RTL.

    Yesterday we were also in the well-known British newspapers The Sun and the Daily Mail,” he said. “But I get messages from all over the world. It doesn’t stop.”

    Then Fox News got in touch.

    Two days ago I got a message from the talk show ‘The Five’ asking if they could use the photos. I agreed, but then I heard nothing more about it. Last night I suddenly gained 10,000 followers and while I was wondering where they had come from so suddenly, messages came in that we had been on Fox. In the meantime I have also seen the fragment myself via the internet. Awesome.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times