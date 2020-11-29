   
Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies aged 85
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 29 November, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Authorities warn against crowds at end-of-year festivals...
Flemish government ‘leaning towards postponing January sales’...
Vlaams Belang member ousted after honouring Nazi soldier...
Coronavirus: Hospitals can reopen for non-essential care...
Covid-19: Medical body critical of government handling of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 29 November 2020
    Coronavirus: Authorities warn against crowds at end-of-year festivals
    Flemish government ‘leaning towards postponing January sales’
    Vlaams Belang member ousted after honouring Nazi soldier on Armistice Day
    Coronavirus: Hospitals can reopen for non-essential care
    Covid-19: Medical body critical of government handling of crisis
    Most museums in Flanders will not reopen on 1 December
    Coronavirus: Hundreds protest against curfew in Liège
    EU intellectual property plan would protect small companies
    Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies aged 85
    First flavour treatment facility opens for Covid survivors
    Coronavirus: fewer than 4,000 patients in hospital
    All six Brussels police zones warm to bodycams for officers
    Prayer and labour: Nuns produce toiletries from Trappist ale
    Coronavirus: Animal rights organisation welcomes fireworks ban
    Former Jihadi transferred to Belgian prison from Turkey
    Coronavirus: Over 400,000 deaths in Europe
    France: Jail time for man who threatened to make teacher “die like Samuel Paty”
    Social distancing: Four-person rule requires direct access to a garden
    Open VLD: No capital gains tax under this government
    Belgian insurers registered over 330,000 road accidents in 2019
    View more
    Share article:

    Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies aged 85

    Sunday, 29 November 2020
    Credit: Olaf // CC BY-SA 2.0

    British actor Dave Prowse, known for his role as Star Wars villain Darth Vader, has passed away at the age of 85, the BBC reports on Sunday.

    Born in Bristol, England, on 1 July 1935, brought up on a council estate and gaining a scholarship to Bristol Grammar School. Prowse left Bristol in 1963, at the age of 28, to work for a weightlifting company in London.

    “My only ambition was to become Mr Universe and my life was geared to that,” Prowse said according to This is Bristol. “Every job I took was aimed to help me achieve my ambition and if it stood in the way, then I would leave and find something else.” Prowse’s early jobs included working as a bouncer (at a dance hall where he met his wife) and as a lifeguard.

    Prowse debuted on film in 1967 in Casino Royale, a spy parody film loosely based on Ian Fleming’s first James Bond novel, as Frankenstein’s monster, a role he played twice more – in ‘Horror of Frankenstein’ (1970) and ‘Frankenstein and the Monster From Hell’ (1974).

    Prowse also had a role in ‘A Clockwork Orange’ (1971), which prompted Star Wars director George Lucas to invite Prowse to audition for Darth Vader and Chewbacca, choosing the former because “you always remember the bad guys,” as he told the BBC.

    Reactions to Prowse’s passing poured in, including from Mark Hamill, who plays his on-screen son Luke Skywalker. “So sad to hear David Prowse has passed. He was a kind man & much more than Darth Vader,” Hamill tweeted.


    Anthony Daniels, known for playing C-3PO in the series of space films, also reached out Twitter, saying that “Dave’s iconic figure dominated the finished film in ’77 and has done so ever since. And will continue to do so.”


    Prowse is not the first of the original Star Wars cast to pass away. Peter Cushing, who played Grand Moff Tarkin, died in 1994, original Obi-Wan Kenobi actor Sir Alec Guinness died in 2000, and both Kenny Baker (known for playing R2D2) and Carrie Fisher – who starred as Luke’s twin sister, Princess Leia – passed away in 2016.

    While Prowse may be most famous for his role as Darth Vader, it was another role he was most proud of.

    “The 14 years I spent as the face of the government’s road safety campaign – as the Green Cross Man – is the best job I’ve ever had, including my Star Wars role, and by far my proudest achievement,” Prowse wrote in an opinion piece in The Guardian titled “Being the Green Cross Man beats being Darth Vader any day.”

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times