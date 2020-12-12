European Film Awards 2020: Belgian co-production ‘Josep’ wins best animated film

A joint Belgian, French and Spanish joint production, “Josep,” has been crowned best animated film at the European Films Award 2020, the organisation announced on Friday evening.

The producers of film, directed by Aurel, include the Lunanime company, based in part in Ghent.

The movie takes the viewer to a camp in France for refugees who fled the Franco dictatorship in 1939. It tells the story of two men, a guard and Spanish republican Josep Bartoli, who though separated by barbed wire, become friends.

The films “Calamity” by Rémi Chayé, “The Nose or the Conspiracy of Mavericks” by Andreï Khrzhanovski, and “Klaus” by Sergio also competed in the animated film category.

Meanwhile the Best European Comedy award went to “Un Triomphe,” a feature film by French director Emmanuel Courcol.

Due to the health crisis, the 33rd edition of the European Film Awards was held this year as a series of virtual events organised behind closed doors from 8 to 12 December at the headquarters of the European Film Academy in Berlin.

The Brussels Times