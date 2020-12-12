   
European Film Awards 2020: Belgian co-production ‘Josep’ wins best animated film
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 12 December, 2020
Latest News:
European Film Awards 2020: Belgian co-production ‘Josep’ wins...
Motoring organisations advise: No heavy coats inside the...
Pfizer vaccine: Belgium receives fewer doses than expected...
Brexit: Royal Navy on standby to repel foreign...
Painting the rainbow: LGBTI artistic freedom under threat...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 12 December 2020
    European Film Awards 2020: Belgian co-production ‘Josep’ wins best animated film
    Motoring organisations advise: No heavy coats inside the car
    Pfizer vaccine: Belgium receives fewer doses than expected in January
    Brexit: Royal Navy on standby to repel foreign fishermen
    Painting the rainbow: LGBTI artistic freedom under threat
    Under investigation: Was Sinterklaas a super-spreader?
    Covid-19: Decline of virus in Belgium continues, but slows down
    KBC is Belgium’s most popular bank for 2020, survey says
    Brexit: Can UK expats return to Belgium after 1 January?
    The better we follow the rules, the sooner they can relax, Belgian PM urges
    Brexit: Eurostar terminal in Brussels will be modified for customs needs
    Coronavirus: Antwerp allows more shops to open on Sunday
    Post-holiday quarantines will be a ‘problem’, Belgian business groups warn
    European Council ends in unanimity after watering down rule of law conditionality
    Belgium gains €5.1 billion from revival of EU recovery plan
    AstraZeneca to test combination with Russian Covid-19 vaccine
    Young whale with broken jaw washed up on Belgian beach
    UK shortens quarantine period for arrivals to 10 days
    Coronavirus has scrapped over 100,000 student jobs in Belgium
    Duvel and Pfizer vaccine made using the same groundwater
    View more
    Share article:

    European Film Awards 2020: Belgian co-production ‘Josep’ wins best animated film

    Saturday, 12 December 2020

    A joint Belgian, French and Spanish joint production, “Josep,” has been crowned best animated film at the European Films Award 2020, the organisation announced on Friday evening.

    The producers of film, directed by Aurel, include the Lunanime company, based in part in Ghent.

    The movie takes the viewer to a camp in France for refugees who fled the Franco dictatorship in 1939. It tells the story of two men, a guard and Spanish republican Josep Bartoli, who though separated by barbed wire, become friends.

    The films “Calamity” by Rémi Chayé, “The Nose or the Conspiracy of Mavericks” by Andreï Khrzhanovski, and “Klaus” by Sergio also competed in the animated film category.

    Meanwhile the Best European Comedy award went to “Un Triomphe,” a feature film by French director Emmanuel Courcol.

    Due to the health crisis, the 33rd edition of the European Film Awards was held this year as a series of virtual events organised behind closed doors from 8 to 12 December at the headquarters of the European Film Academy in Berlin.

    The Brussels Times