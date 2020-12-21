   
2-AAA-001: first Belgian licence plate starting with '2' pressed
Monday, 21 December, 2020
    Federal Mobility Minister Georges Gilkinet with the first licence plate starting with number 2. Credit: Belga

    The first Belgian car licence plate starting with index number ‘2’ was pressed in a Brussels factory on Monday.

    Approximately 11 million licence plates beginning with the number ‘1’ have been pressed since the European licence plate was launched on 15 November 2010.

    The plates with a ‘2’ in front will come into service in late January or early February, when the range beginning with a ‘1’ is finished.

    “The way we move around every day is constantly evolving,” Federal Mobility Minister Georges Gilkinet, who visited the OTM-Zenith site in Berchem-Sainte-Agathe where the first 2-plate was pressed, told the Belga press agency.


    According to Gilkinet, these new number plates symbolise “the transition to a safer, more sustainable, shared mobility that gives every road user a place on the road.”

    “There will be a better balance with other modes of transport, such as public transport, partial mobility and private transport,” he added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times