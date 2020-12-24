   
Hugging football players now risk fines up to €10,000
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 24 December, 2020
Latest News:
Hugging football players now risk fines up to...
‘Cuddle contact’ rules mean parents can’t take baby...
Wanted cat Lee has returned to Belgium...
Indoor lockdown breaking BBQ leaves one in hospital...
Belgium in Brief: Hug Your Children/Don’t Hug Your...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 24 December 2020
    Hugging football players now risk fines up to €10,000
    ‘Cuddle contact’ rules mean parents can’t take baby on Christmas visit
    Wanted cat Lee has returned to Belgium
    Indoor lockdown breaking BBQ leaves one in hospital with CO posioning
    Belgium in Brief: Hug Your Children/Don’t Hug Your Children
    Children under 12 count as ‘cuddle contacts,’ but only indoors
    How Belgian police will check people on Christmas Eve
    Brussels police overwhelmed by escaping lockdown party-goers
    Netherlands requires negative Covid-19 test for all flights from abroad
    Brexit: UK made ‘huge concessions’ in deal negotiations
    Vaccination campaign: What information will be stored?
    Children not exempt from ‘cuddle contact’ rule, Crisis Centre warns
    Vaccine transports take to the roads under tight security
    Coronavirus: fewer than 2,500 patients in hospital
    West Flemish governor faced threats due to coronavirus
    UK restricts South Africa arrivals over 2nd coronavirus strain
    Infections in Belgian schools have been stable since fall break
    Brexit trade deal could happen today: reports
    Brexit grief shows Article 50 doesn’t work, Flemish MEP warns
    Lufthansa to fly 80 tonnes of food to UK amid shortages
    View more
    Share article:

    Hugging football players now risk fines up to €10,000

    Thursday, 24 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Football players who hug each other on the pitch while celebrating a goal or a victory risk fines of up to €10,000 for their clubs, the Belgian Pro League decided.

    On Wednesday, the governing board of the Pro League (the top league competition for association football clubs in Belgium) decided that violations of the coronavirus protocols – such as group hug celebrations after a goal or a match – will be punished with an administrative fine.

    The continued jumping in each other’s arms and hugging fellow players on the field has sparked a lot of criticism in Belgium, as the country’s coronavirus measures dictate that everyone can only have one so-called “cuddle contact.”

    Related News:

     

    An initial idea had been to punish the behaviour with a yellow card for the players involved, but the Board decided against it as there were too many practical objections.

    Based on additional footage and reports that will be made up by the Match Delegate, fines of up to €10,000 (in division 1A) and €5,000 (in division 1B) will be imposed on clubs which have been found to have committed infringements.

    Individual players and staff members breaking the rules will also have to pay an additional fine of €750.

    In a comprehensive communication to all clubs on Thursday, the Pro League will reiterate the provisions of the protocols, and will urge all clubs to ensure that all rules are strictly adhered to in future.

    The fees will be paid in full by the Pro League to Tele-Onthaal, a 24/7 anonymous crisis hotline in Belgium.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times