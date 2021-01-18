   
Disneyland Paris pushes reopening date back
Monday, 18 January, 2021
    Disneyland Paris – which was expected to reopen in less than a month – has said it will have to push back reopening once again.

    The French park has initially said it would reopen from 13 February but has pushed back to 2 April at the earliest due to the ongoing pandemic.

    The park closed doors at the end of October in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, saying it intended to reopen for Christmas, a date which was already pushed to the 13 February deadline.

    “Due to the prevailing corona crisis in Europe, Disneyland Paris will not reopen on 13 February as originally planned,” the park said on its website. “If conditions permit, we will reopen the park on 2 April, 2021 and welcome reservations from that date.”

    “Given the current context, our plans continue to evolve, but please keep in mind that we will make every effort to share any updates with you as soon as we can. We thank you for your continued loyalty and understanding during this difficult time,” it added.

