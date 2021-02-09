   
The 10 most romantic flowers and the meaning they carry
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 09 February, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: Covid Even Ruined Snow...
Ice skating not allowed in Flanders because of...
Scarves and bandanas can no longer be used...
UK plans to introduce two mandatory Covid-19 tests...
The 10 most romantic flowers and the meaning...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 09 February 2021
    Belgium in Brief: Covid Even Ruined Snow
    Ice skating not allowed in Flanders because of coronavirus rules
    Scarves and bandanas can no longer be used as face masks
    UK plans to introduce two mandatory Covid-19 tests for incoming travellers
    The 10 most romantic flowers and the meaning they carry
    Brussels to keep train stations open 24h for the homeless
    Despite coronavirus, students score higher on exams
    Yellow alert for slippery roads extended until Wednesday
    “Corrosive substance” thrown at woman’s face turns out to be urine
    Cold wave: Brussels homeless people refusing shelter may be arrested
    My Van Ranst beats your Covid: Belgian creates coronavirus card game
    Mobile and contactless payments boomed in 2020
    ‘Discrimination’: SNCB under fire for making e-ticket less expensive
    Belgium’s average daily coronavirus infections decrease
    Lockdown violator who brandished water gun at police gets four months in prison
    EU steps up fight against environmental crime while leaving ecocide aside
    600 tonnes of salt were spread in Brussels since Sunday
    Brussels’ 10th vaccination centre will be a former AstraZeneca lab in Uccle
    Police raid 36 person Airbnb party in Saint-Gilles
    Bitcoin value reaches record high after Tesla investment
    View more
    Share article:

    The 10 most romantic flowers and the meaning they carry

    Tuesday, 09 February 2021

     

    Romantic flower history goes back to ancient folklore, Greek and Roman mythology and has been deeply rooted in literature. Here are the ten most romantic flowers and the meaning they carry.

    1. Tulips, (Love).
    2. Lilacs, (New Love).
    3. Red Roses, (Everlasting Love).
    4. Orchids, (Luxury).
    5. Pink Stargazer Lilies, (Wealth and Prosperity).
    6. Pastel Carnations, (Love and Admiration).
    7. Daisies, (Innocence).
    8. Alstroemerias, (Devotion and Friendship).
    9. Camellias, (Faithfulness).
    10. Blue Irises, (Hope and Faith).

    The Brussels Times