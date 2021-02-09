The 10 most romantic flowers and the meaning they carry

Romantic flower history goes back to ancient folklore, Greek and Roman mythology and has been deeply rooted in literature. Here are the ten most romantic flowers and the meaning they carry.

1. Tulips, (Love).

2. Lilacs, (New Love).

3. Red Roses, (Everlasting Love).

4. Orchids, (Luxury).

5. Pink Stargazer Lilies, (Wealth and Prosperity).

6. Pastel Carnations, (Love and Admiration).

7. Daisies, (Innocence).

8. Alstroemerias, (Devotion and Friendship).

9. Camellias, (Faithfulness).

10. Blue Irises, (Hope and Faith).

