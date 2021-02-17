   
TV: Canvas beats Netflix to the punch with new season of Fargo
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 17 February, 2021
Latest News:
TV: Canvas beats Netflix to the punch with...
Wolf attacks sheep in Luxembourg province...
Ghent researchers use weighing scale to test for...
Brussels Airport is first European one to have...
Reopening for Brussels adventure park uncertain after another...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 17 February 2021
    TV: Canvas beats Netflix to the punch with new season of Fargo
    Wolf attacks sheep in Luxembourg province
    Ghent researchers use weighing scale to test for coronavirus
    Brussels Airport is first European one to have Boeing 737 MAX take off again
    Reopening for Brussels adventure park uncertain after another arson
    Belgium in Brief: The Bumpy Vaccination Roadmap
    Body of missing Antwerp resident found in Liège
    EU officials in Brussels will get own vaccination centres
    Holders of Neckermann vouchers warned: turn them into bookings now
    EU orders additional 200 million Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines
    Belgium needs ‘hotel quarantines’ following Brazilian variant, says Van Ranst
    Brussels develops protocols for reopening tourism sector
    Open letter to the EU calls for a review of economic governance post-COVID 19
    Police can soon check a car is insured with a simple scan
    UK will deal with EU states one by one on free movement of artists
    Ten-year-old girl dies in house fire in Limburg
    Belgium’s largest vaccination centre closes 24h after opening
    Belgium remains in first place on FIFA world ranking
    Five guards in hospital after attack by inmate at Merksplas prison
    676,405 coronavirus vaccines delivered to Belgium
    View more
    Share article:

    TV: Canvas beats Netflix to the punch with new season of Fargo

    Wednesday, 17 February 2021
    Chris Rock as gang boss Loy Cannon in Fargo. © VRT

    TV channel Canvas, part of the Flemish public broadcaster VRT, tonight starts broadcasting the new season of Fargo, even before producers Netflix have the drama scheduled in Belgium.

    The TV version of Fargo began as an offshoot of the 1996 black comedy made by Joel and Ethan Coen, about a bungled kidnap/extortion plot in a snow-bound North Dakota landscape.

    The film was nominated for seven Oscars, and won two, for the directing brothers and for Frances McDormand as the heavily pregnant police chief.

    The TV series started in 2014, the brainchild on writer Noah Fawley after a failed attempt to transfer to television that starred Edie Falco (The Sopranos) and was directed by Kathy Bates (Misery).

    Fawley’s attempt attracted the support of the Coens, and this is the fourth season, each one set in a different location with a different set of louche and anything but heroic characters.

    The first three seasons starred Billy Bob Thornton, Kirsten Dunst and Ewan McGregor. The fourth is set in Kansas City in 1950, and stars comedian Chris Rock as the head of a Black crime organisation trying to oust the ruling gang of Italians, led by Jason Schwartzman (Rushmore).

    Trailer here.

    The series, as always with Canvas, is presented in original version, with Dutch subtitles. The series begins tonight with a double episode, starting at 22.15 on Canvas.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times