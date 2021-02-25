   
Belgium cinema chain Kinepolis saw 70% drop in visitors
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 25 February, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium cinema chain Kinepolis saw 70% drop in...
Gynaecologist who raped patient gets 4 years in...
France imposes weekend lockdown near Belgian border after...
Coronavirus cases double in Ghent in just one...
Protecting the wolves of Limburg cost €150,000 in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 25 February 2021
    Belgium cinema chain Kinepolis saw 70% drop in visitors
    Gynaecologist who raped patient gets 4 years in prison
    France imposes weekend lockdown near Belgian border after corona outbreak
    Coronavirus cases double in Ghent in just one week
    Protecting the wolves of Limburg cost €150,000 in 2020
    Brussels public prosecutor resigns
    Belgian government says to stop wearing the free cloth masks they distributed “as a precaution”
    Large gatherings and parties ‘big middle finger to those respecting rules’, says Van Ranst
    West Flanders governor threatens legal action against SNCB for over-filled trains
    Belgium’s stint of spring weather to end
    What’s on the agenda for the Consultative Committee tomorrow?
    More than 760,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Belgium
    Food industry calls on EU for fair treatment of plant-based products
    Belgian travel industry demands clarity on non-essential travel ban
    New heat record set for the fourth consecutive day: 18.4° C recorded in Brussels
    ‘There is no vaccine against the climate crisis’: EU adopts new strategy on climate change
    Serious relaxations will be possible from April, Jambon says
    Royal domain in Brussels one step closer to opening to public
    New economic study dispels myths about Belgium’s biggest regional tax contributors
    Belgian trial of 2015 Paris terrorist attack suspects set for September
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium cinema chain Kinepolis saw 70% drop in visitors

    Thursday, 25 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgian cinema chain Kinepolis had 12.1 million visitors in 2020, a 70.1% drop amid the coronavirus crisis.

    The lower numbers due to measures intended to curb the spread of Covid-19 led to a 68% reduction in revenue. The loss in revenue was lower than that of visitors thanks to income from B2B, concessions and film distributions.

    Related News

     

    Before the pandemic, Kinepolis had expected around 45 million visitors for 2020.

    However, the company claims to have €171 million in legroom for 2021. With that, Kinepolis can “hold out for quite some time and we can say with certainty that our company will come through this crisis,” CEO Eddy Duquenne said.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times