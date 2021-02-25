Belgium cinema chain Kinepolis saw 70% drop in visitors

Belgian cinema chain Kinepolis had 12.1 million visitors in 2020, a 70.1% drop amid the coronavirus crisis.

The lower numbers due to measures intended to curb the spread of Covid-19 led to a 68% reduction in revenue. The loss in revenue was lower than that of visitors thanks to income from B2B, concessions and film distributions.

Before the pandemic, Kinepolis had expected around 45 million visitors for 2020.

However, the company claims to have €171 million in legroom for 2021. With that, Kinepolis can “hold out for quite some time and we can say with certainty that our company will come through this crisis,” CEO Eddy Duquenne said.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times

