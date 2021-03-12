Disneyland Paris will not reopen on 2 April as originally planned, the theme park announced Friday on its website.

After having stopped its activity between 13 March and 15 July, Disneyland Paris – which employs 17,000 people – was closed again since 30 October.

On 18 January, it had already postponed its reopening date – set for 13 February – to bring forward the date to 2 April, “if conditions allow”, it had warned.

On Friday, on the homepage of its website, the park indicated that “given the current situation and travel restrictions in Europe”, it “will not reopen on 2 April as initially planned. We remain optimistic that we will reopen soon and will keep you informed as soon as possible on our website”, it says.

Disneyland Paris says that people who have made a reservation have “the possibility to change their arrival date or cancel their reservation”.

As for its Californian park, the Disney group announced at the beginning of the week that it hoped to be able to reopen it “by the end of April”, thanks to a relaxation of health restrictions decided by the local authorities following a clear drop in cases of Covid-19 in the state.

Located in Anaheim, this site is the second most visited theme park in the world, behind Disney World in Orlando (Florida), which was able to reopen in July 2020 with a limited capacity. Other Disney parks have also resumed operations in Asia.

In November 2020, the group – which employed some 203,000 people worldwide at the end of October – had announced that it planned to cut a total of 32,000 jobs in its theme park operations by the end of the first half of 2021, due to the impact of the pandemic.

