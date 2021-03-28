   
Belgian directors pick up major film award in US
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 28 March, 2021
Latest News:
Belgian directors pick up major film award in...
Brussels slashes annual student transport fare to 12...
Research: More than half of students suffered anxiety...
Brussels mobility ‘Master Plan’ foresees massive investment in...
Covid-19: Massive increase in new cases, as deaths...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 28 March 2021
    Belgian directors pick up major film award in US
    Brussels slashes annual student transport fare to 12 euros from July
    Research: More than half of students suffered anxiety or depression during crisis
    Brussels mobility ‘Master Plan’ foresees massive investment in new bicycle parking spaces
    Covid-19: Massive increase in new cases, as deaths continue to rise
    Self-employed persons who stop working to take care of their children to receive financial help
    Sciensano: Pandemic had little effect on use of leisure drugs
    Roberto Martinez: ‘To be able to take a point when we are not playing well is important’
    Belarus cut from Eurovision Song Contest over political lyrics
    Belgium’s vaccination plan is on track, Taskforce says
    Daycare centres to remain open
    Belgian companies quoted on the stock market resist pandemic’s onslaught
    Belgium reconfines: Strict restrictions reintroduced
    Police break up Belgium’s first ‘cocaine laundry’ – 11 arrests
    Belgium switches to Summer time this weekend
    Top Belgian scientist: ‘We may get outbreaks every winter’
    Fight like Gibraltar
    Maggie De Block summoned to hearing by Covid-19 committee
    New report sheds light on France’s role in Rwandan genocide
    Army museum accused: Prized uniform is fake
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian directors pick up major film award in US

    Sunday, 28 March 2021
    Bilall (left) and Adil, as they bill themselves. © Cinergie/Wikimedia

    Belgian film-making team Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah won last night’s Best Film award from the NAACP Image Awards in the US, for their film Bad Boys for Life.

    The awards are given annually by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People for the best portrayals of people of colour in film, television, music, and literature.

    Previous winners include The Color Purple, Glory, Boyz n the Hood and Malcolm X.

    Bad Boys for Life is the third instalment of a franchise starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as two Miami detectives, this time battling against a mother-and-son pair of drug lords.

    El Arbi (billed as Adil) and Fallah (billed as Bilall) are old film-school friends who teamed up on a 2011 short called Broeders (Brothers). Their breakthrough came with the 2015 adaptation of two novels – Black and Back — by Flemish author Dirk Bracke, heavily inspired by the story of Romeo and Juliet.

    The led to them being picked up by Hollywood, and signed for the Bad Boys franchise. They are also due to make the fourth in the Beverly Hills Cop series in which Eddie Murphy reprises his role as Axel Foley.

    The winning film was up against Da 5 Bloods, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and One Night in Miami in the nominations for Best Film.

     

    Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom meanwhile picked up three acting awards: Best Actress for Viola Davis, Best Actor for the late Chadwick Boseman and Best Ensemble Cast.

    Boseman was also given a posthumous award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Da 5 Bloods. The actor died of colon cancer in August last year at the age of 43.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times