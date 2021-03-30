The 51st edition of the Pinkpop festival in the Netherlands will be postponed until June next year, the organisation announced on Tuesday.

The festival – which was scheduled to take place on 18, 19 and 20 June 2021 – is organised yearly in the Dutch municipality of Landgraaf, just across the Belgian border.

“It is with pain in our hearts that we have to move the 51st edition of Pinkpop another year,” the organisation said on its website. “Due to the cancellation of Pearl Jam, and earlier also Post Malone, the line-up for this year was becoming very thin.”

Whether the other artists who were booked for this year will be able to come to the Netherlands in June is not sure either, according to the organisation.

“That is why we had to make this sad decision, but we do not want to and cannot wait any longer,” they added. “We do not want to leave our visitors, crew and suppliers in uncertainty any longer.”

However, next year’s edition will also have Pearl Jam as a headliner, the organisation confirmed.

In Belgium, the well-known metal festival Graspop was the first major festival to cancel this year’s edition, followed not long after by Rock Werchter.

Just like for Werchter, the tickets for Pinkpop that have already been sold will remain valid for next year.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times