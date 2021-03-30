   
Dutch ‘Pinkpop’ summer festival cancels 2021 edition
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 30 March, 2021
Latest News:
Dutch ‘Pinkpop’ summer festival cancels 2021 edition...
Belgian hospitals asked to reserve 60% of ICU...
Coronavirus crisis showed cars need less space in...
Belgium starts vaccinating risk groups in April: how...
Pfizer to produce 2.5 billion coronavirus vaccines, 500...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 30 March 2021
    Dutch ‘Pinkpop’ summer festival cancels 2021 edition
    Belgian hospitals asked to reserve 60% of ICU beds for Covid-patients
    Coronavirus crisis showed cars need less space in Brussels, says Pascal Smet
    Belgium starts vaccinating risk groups in April: how to check if you’re on the list
    Pfizer to produce 2.5 billion coronavirus vaccines, 500 million more than expected
    New blue recycling bags for Brussels and Flanders let you recycle more
    AstraZeneca vaccine renamed ‘Vaxzevria’
    Germany and Italy tighten restrictions against EU travellers
    Brad Pitt spotted in Brussels
    Belgium in Brief: Endives for Expats
    Vaccination centres closed due to vaccine shortage will reopen Tuesday or Wednesday
    SNCB says to avoid travelling to the coast tomorrow after heavy crowds today
    Belgium will reach 1,000 patients in ICU by 10 April at this rate, warns Van Gucht
    Large crowds of people gathering in Brussels’ train stations
    Customs officers to go on strike if government does not improve working conditions
    Coronavirus does not spread more among schoolchildren, new study finds
    Self-tests should not be used as free pass for concerts or to travel, Belgian microbiologist says
    World leaders call for international pandemic treaty
    ‘Part of our history’: Belgian endives are now Brussels heritage
    Police to be deployed at Brussels’ largest park following announcement of fake festival
    View more
    Share article:

    Dutch ‘Pinkpop’ summer festival cancels 2021 edition

    Tuesday, 30 March 2021
    Credit: Wikipedia/Andre Vehring (CC BY-SA 4.0)

    The 51st edition of the Pinkpop festival in the Netherlands will be postponed until June next year, the organisation announced on Tuesday.

    The festival – which was scheduled to take place on 18, 19 and 20 June 2021 – is organised yearly in the Dutch municipality of Landgraaf, just across the Belgian border.

    “It is with pain in our hearts that we have to move the 51st edition of Pinkpop another year,” the organisation said on its website. “Due to the cancellation of Pearl Jam, and earlier also Post Malone, the line-up for this year was becoming very thin.”

    Related News:

     

    Whether the other artists who were booked for this year will be able to come to the Netherlands in June is not sure either, according to the organisation.

    “That is why we had to make this sad decision, but we do not want to and cannot wait any longer,” they added. “We do not want to leave our visitors, crew and suppliers in uncertainty any longer.”

    However, next year’s edition will also have Pearl Jam as a headliner, the organisation confirmed.

    In Belgium, the well-known metal festival Graspop was the first major festival to cancel this year’s edition, followed not long after by Rock Werchter.

    Just like for Werchter, the tickets for Pinkpop that have already been sold will remain valid for next year.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times