Dutch ‘Pinkpop’ summer festival cancels 2021 edition
Tuesday, 30 March 2021
Credit: Wikipedia/Andre Vehring (CC BY-SA 4.0)
The 51st edition of the Pinkpop festival in the Netherlands will be postponed until June next year, the organisation announced on Tuesday.
The festival – which was scheduled to take place on 18, 19 and 20 June 2021 – is organised yearly in the Dutch municipality of Landgraaf, just across the Belgian border.
“It is with pain in our hearts that we have to move the 51st edition of Pinkpop another year,” the organisation said on its website. “Due to the cancellation of Pearl Jam, and earlier also Post Malone, the line-up for this year was becoming very thin.”