   
Eurovision 2021 tickets go on sale
Saturday, 08 May, 2021
    Eurovision 2021 tickets go on sale

    Saturday, 08 May 2021

    Credit: Rotterdam Ahoy/ Eurovision.tv

    Tickets for the Eurovision song contest in Rotterdam go on sale on Saturday afternoon, just nine days ahead of the opening night of the competition.

    For now, only people who had already bought seats for the cancelled 2020 edition will be allowed to purchase one of the 27,500 tickets, which are expected to go quickly.

    In late April, the Dutch Government authorised a so-called Field Lab experiment for the competition, whereby a maximum of 3,500 persons – 20% of capacity of the Rotterdam Ahoy hall where the concerts will take place – will be allowed for each show. This applies to all nine shows – from the initial rounds, which start on Saturday, to the semi-finals and finals.

    Visitors will also need to comply with strict rules, including having to present a negative COVID-19 test less than 24 hours old.

