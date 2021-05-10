   
This country drinks the most wine
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 10 May, 2021
Latest News:
Expect closures as transport, banks and post offices...
With ‘several thousand’ unclaimed appointments this week, Brussels...
Liège Philharmonic Orchestra adds its voice to pleas...
Brussels mayor calls on Minister Maron to address...
Staff of mayor who jumped vaccination queue said...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 10 May 2021
    Expect closures as transport, banks and post offices adapt their services for holiday weekend
    With ‘several thousand’ unclaimed appointments this week, Brussels calls on over 45-s to get vaccinated
    Liège Philharmonic Orchestra adds its voice to pleas for a reopening schedule for the cultural sector
    Brussels mayor calls on Minister Maron to address inequalities in city’s vaccination plan
    Staff of mayor who jumped vaccination queue said to have also received vaccines ahead of time
    Portugal and Slovakia turn orange on European coronavirus map
    This country drinks the most wine
    Nineteen more cases of the Indian variant in Belgium
    SNCB launches fruit and veg takeaway concept for pick-up in its stations
    Germany will only give Johnson & Johnson vaccine to 60-year-olds
    Brussels students can reschedule exam for coronavirus vaccination appointment
    Belgium in Brief: How Was Your Weekend?
    Beautiful summer in sight ‘if we are extra careful now,’ warns Vandenbroucke
    Reopen all culture, not just Tomorrowland, Wallonia-Brussels minister-president says
    ‘Your parcel is on the way’: Bpost warns of new text scam
    Fairground sector to give Verlinden legal notice for reopening on 1 June
    ‘Completely at odds with suggestions’: experts divided over Flanders’ summer plan
    Number of people dying in Belgium due to coronavirus continues to drop
    Flanders presents its summer ‘Freedom Plan’
    United Nations body issues 308 recommendations on Belgium’s human rights record
    View more
    Share article:

    This country drinks the most wine

    Monday, 10 May 2021

    23.4 billion litres of wine were consumed globally in 2020. according a recent report on global wine consumption from the International Organization of Vine & Wine.

    The United States tops the list, with an overall consumption of about 3,300 million litres per year, followed by Germany, Italy, France and the United Kingdom.

    China, Australia and Spain were among the countries that experienced dips in consumption last year, with China down 17.4% since the prior year.

    The Brussels Times