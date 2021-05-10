This country drinks the most wine

23.4 billion litres of wine were consumed globally in 2020. according a recent report on global wine consumption from the International Organization of Vine & Wine.

The United States tops the list, with an overall consumption of about 3,300 million litres per year, followed by Germany, Italy, France and the United Kingdom.

China, Australia and Spain were among the countries that experienced dips in consumption last year, with China down 17.4% since the prior year.

The Brussels Times