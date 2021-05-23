Lego celebrates pride month with launch of LGBTQ-themed set

Lego has released a new set, named “Everyone Is Awesome,” inspired by the classic rainbow flag.

The set contains 346 pieces and 11 figures, each with an assigned colour of the rainbow. Matthew Ashton, the set’s designer, said in a statement that he wanted to create a model that “celebrates everyone.”

I wanted to create a model that symbolises inclusivity and celebrates everyone, no matter how they identify or who they love, Matthew Ashton told CNN.

Lego had a busy year in 2020 after the pandemic caused families to spend more time at home. Sales soared by 14 percent in the first half of 2020, with operating profit rising 11 percent to $622 million as a result.