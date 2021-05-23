   
Lego celebrates pride month with launch of LGBTQ-themed set
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 23 May, 2021
Latest News:
Covid-19: Moderna to seek European vaccine approval on...
Brussels deterrent against homeless is illegal, region says...
Increase in newly created restaurants and bars...
Fugitive soldier manhunt: Marc Van Ranst blames Vlaams...
UK behaving like ‘enemy state’ towards EU citizens...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 23 May 2021
    Covid-19: Moderna to seek European vaccine approval on teenagers early June
    Brussels deterrent against homeless is illegal, region says
    Increase in newly created restaurants and bars
    Fugitive soldier manhunt: Marc Van Ranst blames Vlaams Belang
    UK behaving like ‘enemy state’ towards EU citizens
    Lego celebrates pride month with launch of LGBTQ-themed set
    Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines effective against India variant
    Doctors are seeing more of these health issues because of the COVID-19 pandemic
    Manhunt Day Six: The search goes international
    Italy wins Eurovision Song Contest 2021
    Covid-19: Hospital admissions down, 118 discharges in one day
    Barnier’s last throw of the dice
    Over 100,000 people on Qvax reserve list have received vaccine appointment
    Euro 2020: Organisers ‘not afraid’ of Covid-19 ahead of Russia – Belgium
    Missing Belgian student Sarah Huyghe (21) found dead in Switzerland
    Major air quality study launched in Brussels
    European Citizens’ initiative to end the use of cages in animal farming continues to get support
    Foods that will boost your mental health
    Amsterdam knife attack: one dead, four injured
    One in four Brussels vaccines went to non-residents
    View more
    Share article:

    Lego celebrates pride month with launch of LGBTQ-themed set

    Sunday, 23 May 2021

    Lego has released a new set, named “Everyone Is Awesome,” inspired by the classic rainbow flag.

    The set contains 346 pieces and 11 figures, each with an assigned colour of the rainbow.  Matthew Ashton, the set’s designer, said in a statement that he wanted to create a model that “celebrates everyone.”

    I wanted to create a model that symbolises inclusivity and celebrates everyone, no matter how they identify or who they love, Matthew Ashton told CNN.

    Lego had a busy year in 2020 after the pandemic caused families to spend more time at home. Sales soared by 14 percent in the first half of 2020, with operating profit rising 11 percent to $622 million as a result.