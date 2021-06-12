   
Halle to unveil one of Europe’s biggest mural depicting an ‘Enchanted Forest’
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 12 June, 2021
Latest News:
Halle to unveil one of Europe’s biggest mural...
New arrest in case of smuggling deaths of...
Putin hopes Biden will be less impulsive than...
European Commission: “No case will be lost under...
Brussels court goes easy on man who helped...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 12 June 2021
    Halle to unveil one of Europe’s biggest mural depicting an ‘Enchanted Forest’
    New arrest in case of smuggling deaths of 39 Vietnamese
    Putin hopes Biden will be less impulsive than Trump
    European Commission: “No case will be lost under the rule of law mechanism”
    Brussels court goes easy on man who helped Thalys terrorist
    Allergy season: Hay fever or Covid, and what to do to limit symptoms
    Fewer evictions in 2020, but serious housing problems remain
    Bringing forward second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine ‘not possible yet’
    Prime Minister De Croo received first dose of coronavirus vaccine
    Hospitals switch to phase zero as number of patients in ICU drops to 300
    Covid effect: Online shopping sends cardboard price sky-high
    Biden visit and NATO summit will disrupt traffic in Brussels: Find out where and when
    EMA orders ‘millions’ of Johnson & Johnson vaccines destroyed
    Covid-19: Fewer than 800 now in hospital, 300 in ICU
    ‘We want you’: 20-somethings urged to register for vaccination
    Belgium must focus on tax reform and sound public finances, says economy professor
    Ikea will train refugees and provide them with work experience in Belgium
    EU Member States harmonise their travel rules this summer
    Waterpark included in plans for renovation of derelict site in Molenbeek
    European Space Agency green-lights mission to Venus
    View more
    Share article:

    Halle to unveil one of Europe’s biggest mural depicting an ‘Enchanted Forest’

    Saturday, 12 June 2021

    Credit: Treepack

    One of the biggest murals in Europe is being created on the facade of a cardboard factory along the Zenne between Lembeek and Halle in Flemish Brabant and is set to be unveiled in early July.

    The 2,000 square-metres fresco is being created by Treepack, a collective of artists who specialise in decorating public places. Work on the mural was started this week with the help of Russian artists Gooze and Bozik, two big names in the world of street art.

    The cardboard factory had already agreed to the mural last year, but the project had to be postponed due to the coronavirus crisis and the travel restrictions, which prevented the two Russian artists from travelling to Belgium, but as restrictions were recently lifted, they were able to travel and start working on the mural.

    The fresco, to be named “Het Betoverde Bos” (“The enchanted forest” in English), will tell the story of a boy and girl in Halle who see more and more garbage each day as they walk along the river Zenne.

    As part of the story, the girl starts using bits of waste to fashion a little bird like one she saw drinking water from the riverbank. The boy soon follows suit and, as the days go by, more and more animals appear along the riverbank, which as a result becomes much cleaner.

    Treepack and Halle hope the mural, that is part of a wider project initiated by the city, will raise awareness of the neighbourhood’s beauty through which the river passes and to show that street art has a place in the public space.

    “We’re working hard to improve the landscape and the area around the Zenne Valley,” Mayor of Halle Marc Snoeck said.

    “In Halle we have been focussing for some time now on graffiti, so this fresco ties in perfectly with our aims and will contribute to the city’s development,” he added.

    The Brussels Times