   
New-season maatjes: Tough year, but a delicious result
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 16 June, 2021
Latest News:
New-season maatjes: Tough year, but a delicious result...
Expansion of slaughterhouse in West Flanders approved, animal...
Quarantine after high-risk contact scrapped for fully vaccinated...
Owners of second homes in coastal resort need...
EU gives green light to return of US...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 16 June 2021
    New-season maatjes: Tough year, but a delicious result
    Expansion of slaughterhouse in West Flanders approved, animal rights group appeals
    Quarantine after high-risk contact scrapped for fully vaccinated people
    Owners of second homes in coastal resort need not pay extra tax
    EU gives green light to return of US tourists, vaccinated or not
    Urban flight: more Belgians continue to move out of Brussels than into it
    Belgium in Brief: But I Already Paid For This Package?
    Belgium’s newest fishing boat donates first catch to charity
    Family of girl missing for 30 years receive vaccine invitation for her
    Coronavirus Delta variant in Belgium: FAQ
    Belgian Covid Certificate for travel available from today: how does it work?
    Bpost tries to take the shock out of non-EU package costs
    EU court: Data protection authority may proceed against Facebook
    Jürgen Conings: Defence already spent over €650,000 on manhunt
    EU vaccination certificate: For how long time will it be valid?
    Joe Biden meets with King Philippe at Royal Palace during Brussels visit
    Majority of nursing home residents and staff have antibodies against coronavirus
    Six out of ten Belgian entrepreneurs are worried about their cash flow
    Belgian exports recover after pandemic year 2020
    ‘Becoming a YouTuber’ training course launched in Brussels
    View more
    Share article:

    New-season maatjes: Tough year, but a delicious result

    Wednesday, 16 June 2021

    By Alan Hope

    © Paul Einerhand for Unsplash

    The new-season maatjes are with us again, and the harvest is top quality despite a difficult year, according to producers.

    Maatjes are young herring, caught during a season of only six weeks, starting in early May.

    But the fish that are now coming into the shops and market stalls were caught in May of 2020. Since then they have been processed to give them their particular character.

    The young fish – the name maatjesharing is a corruption of the original name maagdenharing, or virgin herring, referring to their immature age – are cleaned and salted and then frozen for one to seven days. That extends the shelf-life of the fish, and contributes to the texture and flavour.

    Thanks to the salting, and the freezing which kills of the herring worm, the fish caught during the six-week season can be consumed throughout the following year.

    The fish are caught at the beginning of the catch season by fishing boats from Norway, subjected to an initial processing in Denmark and then shipping to suppliers in Belgium. One of the largest is Gilco in Evergem in East Flanders.

    One of the problems this year was a strong wind in the North Atlantic, which caused the schools of young herring to be more widespread, and reduced the amounts that boats could catch on one trip.

    The other main problem, predictably, was Brexit. As the UK left the EU, the Norwegian fisheries lost their agreement for fishing in UK waters. And that happens to be the areas where the young fish gather in early May at the start of the season.

    But despite the difficult catch, the maatjes are very tasty and are available at good prices in the supermarkets,” said Caroline De Reu of Gilco.

    It is best to take them out of the fridge before eating so that they can come to room temperature. Then they are the tastiest,” she said.

    User tip: There is no need to open your throat and let a maatje down in one go as seen in publicity shots. Feel free to eat the fish any way you please, with any accompaniment.