The Midi Fair will open again on 17 July

The Midi Fair will officially open again in Brussels on 17 July, bringing bright lights and carnival attractions back to the city.

The news, announced by alderman for economic affairs Fabian Maingain, follows a meeting with fairground unions in light of changing measures in Belgium.

Now that that date for new measures approaches, and following the publication of the most recent ministerial decree, the City has been able to find a way of organising the Fair that will ensure it is held under the required health and safety conditions, according to Maingain.

This decision is “a salvation for the Fair’s fans and fairgoers who were waiting for confirmation that this central event of the Brussels summer would be held,” he added.

“After last week’s announcements on the resumption of summer events, it is now the fair that has been announced, Brussels is coming back to life for the enjoyment of all,” added the Mayor of the City, Philippe Close.

The Midi Fair will take place on the Boulevard du Midi from the Arts et Métiers to the Porte de Halle from 17 July to 22 August. The details of the organisation will be communicated shortly.

The Brussels Times