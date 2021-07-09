EU-supported films compete for awards in Cannes Film Festival 2021

For the first time since 2019, the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival opened its doors on Tuesday in a physical format and will continue until 17 July, when the winners will be announced during the closing ceremony.

17 films supported by the MEDIA strand of the Creative Europe programme have been selected in various sections of the Cannes Film Festival and its parallel competitions. The MEDIA strand of the programme supports the European film and audio-visual industries to develop, distribute and promote European works, taking into account today’s digital environment.

Out of those 17 films, 5 will be competing for the Palme d’Or:

• The story of my wife, by ldikó ENYEDI (Hungary, Germany, France, Italy)

• Bergman Island, by Mia HANSEN-LOVE (France, Belgium, Sweden, Germany)

• Compartment n.6, by Juho KUOSMANEN (Finland, Estonia, Germany, Russia)

• Titane, by Julia DUCOURNAU (France, Belgium)

• Tre piani, by Nanni MORETTI (Italy, France)

Furthermore, 5 titles have been selected for the section ‘Un certain regard’ and 3 more for the ‘Out of competition’, ‘Cannes Premiere’ and ‘Special screening’, while the remaining 4 films are part of the renowned parallel competitions of the festival: the Directors’ Fortnight and La Semaine de la Critique.

Where is Anne Frank by Ari Folman will be screened out of competition. The film, like his previous movie, Waltz with Bashir, is an animated film that picks up Anne Frank’s story after her death and is seen through the eyes of her imaginary friend, Kitty, the name Anne gave to the diary she kept throughout the years she hid from the Nazis in Amsterdam.

His anti-war film Waltz with Bashir, which premiered at Cannes, was nominated for an Oscar and won a Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film in 2009.

The EU has invested over €2.1 million through the MEDIA strand for the development and international distribution of these films.

The productions will also be featured within the context of the 30 years of MEDIA campaign, which celebrates the EU’s continued support to the audio-visual industry throughout the decades, highlighting the work of the industry behind the scenes and the impact of EU funding.

The Brussels Times