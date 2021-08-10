Car-free Sunday set for 19 September: The rules...

The streets of Brussels will once again be free of cars for one day on 19 September, when the annual car-free Sunday event will take place in the Capital region.

As with previous years, most motorised vehicles are banned from entering Brussels between 9:30 AM and 7:00 PM on this date, as the streets fill with activities for the day.

There are, however, some exceptions.

As with every year, public transport, emergency services (police, fire brigade, ambulances), public utility vehicles (such as taxis) and vehicles with a special card for people with reduced mobility will generally be allowed to drive on this special day.

The Brussels Ring Road will also be open, but the exits to the regional territory will be closed.

Anyone seeking to request to be exempt can apply to their local authority (before 11 September) for permission but must have a valid reason for doing so.

It can be issued for:

Medical reasons,

Deliveries,

Emergency services (such as locksmiths or the medical sector).

Vehicles authorized to circulate in Brussels during this day will have to respect a maximum speed of 30 kilometres per hour.

For information can be found here.