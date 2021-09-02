Thousands of events organised across Europe as part of European Heritage Days

The home of the Parliament of the Brussels-Capital Region once housed the Provincial Council of Brabant and its administrative staff, © Brussels Parliament

The European Heritage Days, a joint initiative of the Council of Europe and the European Commission since 1999, are the most widely celebrated participatory cultural events shared by people living in Europe and will start in September.

The pan-European nature of the programme contributes to bringing citizens together and highlighting the European dimension of cultural heritage in the 50 signatory States of the European Council Convention. Up to 70,000 events are organised each year in order to help raise awareness of the value of this common heritage and the need for its conservation for present and future generations.

This year will celebrate Inclusive and Diverse Heritage to encourage broad participation in culture, to foster and celebrate diversity, and to emphasise that interaction with individuals and communities with different cultural backgrounds can enrich our lives.

After a year marked by the Covid-19 pandemic, the European Heritage Days (EHD) will celebrate the re-opening of heritage sites and will offer everyone an opportunity to meet and share. A wide range of cultural events taking place mostly in September and October in participating countries will include exhibitions, workshops, performances, guided tours and many other activities.

Breaking down barriers will be at the heart of the days this year, from ensuring that events can be enjoyed by people with a sensory or physical disability, to linking inclusive heritage to railway heritage with a view to encouraging travel across regions and improving accessibility of EHD events for persons with reduced mobility in the context of the 2021 European Year of Rail.

Two European cross-frontier co-operation initiatives are also being implemented to promote inclusion and diversity. The project “Heritage, Women’s Legacy” led by Spain in partnership with France, Italy, Romania, Slovenia and England, aims to achieve greater equality between men and women and greater presence and visibility of women’s contributions to common European cultural heritage.

Another initiative, “Our queer cultural heritage”, led by Scotland in collaboration with partners in Germany and Ukraine, contributes to furthering our understanding of the history of access and participation in the world of sports.

For Belgium as many as 1142 events can be found in the EHD portal.

The current health crisis has shown how essential it is to meet physically to discuss and share experiences. In the Brussels-Capital Region, the Heritage Days this year are dedicated to the theme “Meeting Points”. The events/meetings will take place on 18 – 19 September.

To ensure that the Heritage Days in Brussels can go ahead as safely and as seamlessly as possible, visits to sites and participation in activities must be booked in advance. Bookings can be made online from 1 September on this website .

