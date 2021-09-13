Belgium in Brief: What They Found In The Ponds

‘The Lost Treasures of The Ixelles Ponds’ would be a great title for a Tintin comic, and that’s exactly where my mind went when I heard divers pulled between 5 and 6 tonnes of waste from the bottom of the Ponds on Sunday. A childhood spent watching adventure movies had me thinking divers would be surfacing with cursed treasures of the deep. Tales of sunken ships (very small ships?) and people being reunited with jewellery and riches they thought long-lost. So far as we know, no such discoveries were made, but the items retrieved were impressive nonetheless. So, what did they find? (I know you want to know too) While this isn’t the full haul, reports show that divers recovered: Four weapons – three pistols, including a very old one and a rifle, Six safes (on top of the 12 recovered in June in the same site), Ten bicycles, An unknown number of scooters, A pile of cans and bottles, Glasses from nearby drinking establishments. Sure, I’m a bit disappointed that this probably won’t lead to some epic adventure story, but it’s nice to hear the pond is clean. Where should they focus next?

Let @johnstonjules know (or email me j.johnston@brusselstimes.com)

BUT WAIT, one last thing: Want news from The Brussels Times in your inbox every morning? Sign up for The Recap, a free daily newsletter containing all the stories you need to know from the day before. It goes great with your morning coffee.

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your lunch break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

The ‘L’Abîme’ collective announced last week that it planned to organise “La Boum 4 – Infectious Apero,” in protest against the extension of the pass and quickly caught the attention of local media. Read more.

Today, the first of three new vaccination centres in Brussels’ main train stations and the SNCB museum Train World open their doors to anyone who has not yet been vaccinated, without needing an appointment. Read more.

The secretaries of state for Urbanism and Economic Transition, Pascal Smet and Barbara Trachte, on Friday handed over the Brussels Terrace Award to Wolf Food Market, located at Rue du Fossé aux Loups in downtown Brussels. Read more.

A two-day beer festival organised by The Brussels Beer Project attracted over 3,000 people to the Covid safe event on Brussels’ Marché aux Poissons this weekend. Read more.

School students will be allowed to go on school trips despite not being vaccinated, according to the Flemish Catholic education network, but parents will have to pay the extra costs. Read more.

As pressure on prison capacity in Flanders continues to rise, an annual report by its monitoring board that tracks how prisoners are treated has called for fewer prison sentences and more alternative sentences. Read more.

Around 3,500 volunteers took part in a beach cleanup action on the Belgian and the Dutch coastline, in which 2,000 kg of rubbish was collected on Sunday afternoon. Read more.