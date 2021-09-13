   
Belgium in Brief: What They Found In The Ponds
Monday, 13 September, 2021
    Belgium in Brief: What They Found In The Ponds

    Monday, 13 September 2021

    ‘The Lost Treasures of The Ixelles Ponds’ would be a great title for a Tintin comic, and that’s exactly where my mind went when I heard divers pulled between 5 and 6 tonnes of waste from the bottom of the Ponds on Sunday.

    A childhood spent watching adventure movies had me thinking divers would be surfacing with cursed treasures of the deep. Tales of sunken ships (very small ships?) and people being reunited with jewellery and riches they thought long-lost.

    So far as we know, no such discoveries were made, but the items retrieved were impressive nonetheless.

    So, what did they find? (I know you want to know too)

    While this isn’t the full haul, reports show that divers recovered:

    Four weapons – three pistols, including a very old one and a rifle,

    Six safes (on top of the 12 recovered in June in the same site),

    Ten bicycles,

    An unknown number of scooters,

    A pile of cans and bottles,

    Glasses from nearby drinking establishments.

    Sure, I’m a bit disappointed that this probably won’t lead to some epic adventure story, but it’s nice to hear the pond is clean.

    Where should they focus next?

    Let @johnstonjules know (or email me j.johnston@brusselstimes.com

    1. La Boum threatens weekly parties if Brussels introduces Covid Safe Ticket

    The ‘L’Abîme’ collective announced last week that it planned to organise “La Boum 4 – Infectious Apero,” in protest against the extension of the pass and quickly caught the attention of local media. Read more.

    2. First vaccination centre in Brussels train station opens today

    Today, the first of three new vaccination centres in Brussels’ main train stations and the SNCB museum Train World open their doors to anyone who has not yet been vaccinated, without needing an appointment. Read more.

    3. Brussels Terrace Award goes to… Wolf Food Market

    The secretaries of state for Urbanism and Economic Transition, Pascal Smet and Barbara Trachte, on Friday handed over the Brussels Terrace Award to Wolf Food Market, located at Rue du Fossé aux Loups in downtown Brussels. Read more.

    4. Over 3,000 visited Wanderlust beer festival this weekend

    A two-day beer festival organised by The Brussels Beer Project attracted over 3,000 people to the Covid safe event on Brussels’ Marché aux Poissons this weekend. Read more.

    5. Parents to foot the bill for school trips for non-vaccinated children

    School students will be allowed to go on school trips despite not being vaccinated, according to the Flemish Catholic education network, but parents will have to pay the extra costs. Read more.

    6. Alternative sentences needed to relieve pressure on prison capacity, report finds

    As pressure on prison capacity in Flanders continues to rise, an annual report by its monitoring board that tracks how prisoners are treated has called for fewer prison sentences and more alternative sentences. Read more.

    7. Coastline cleanup action collects 2,000 kg of rubbish

    Around 3,500 volunteers took part in a beach cleanup action on the Belgian and the Dutch coastline, in which 2,000 kg of rubbish was collected on Sunday afternoon. Read more.