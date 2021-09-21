Belgium in Brief: How Do You Eat Your Vegetables?

This seems like a big shift that kind of snuck up. When I was young I knew one vegetarian. Today, plant-based diets are so commonplace that it seems strange to look back on times before that was the case.
Even when I take a step back and look at my own diet, I realise days can go by where I don’t eat meat. This isn’t a conscious choice, it’s just that the variety of alternatives on offer frequently tempt my fancy.
BUT WAIT, one last thing: Want news from The Brussels Times in your inbox every morning? Sign up for The Recap, a free daily newsletter containing all the stories you need to know from the day before. It goes great with your morning coffee.
Belgium in Briefis a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your lunch break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:
Following last week’s revelation that anyone with a Covid Safe Ticket (CST) that subsequently tested positive could still obtain a green CST in their CovidSafeBE app, the system has now been updated. Here’s more.
Data from Brussels Environment on Car Free Sunday 2021 shows a noticeable drop in air and noise pollution in some of the busiest parts of the city – with published data showing a direct comparison between one of Brussels’ busiest intersections on a normal day and one without cars. Read more.
Car-Free Sunday not only gave pedestrians and cyclists a chance to take in the charms of the capital’s streets without the nuisance of motorised vehicles, it also provided a prime opportunity for litter to be collected by some 250 volunteers. Read more.